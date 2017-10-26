Skip to content
WFRV Local 5
Green Bay
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Positively Wisconsin
Health Watch
Ag Report
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm Weekly
D.C. Bureau
National
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Almanac
Closings
Allergy Report
Sports
Local Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
LPGA
High School Sports
MLB
NFL
Community
Our Town
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Critic At Large
Your local experts
Road Trip
Local Events
Discover Wisconsin
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Fan of the Day
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Skyview Network
WFRV Digital Studios
WFRV Livestream
WFRV Facebook Watch
Alexa
Youtube
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Children
The Neenah American Legion Hosts Brat Fry as part of the Legacy Scholarship Fund
“The Drew Carey Show” Actress Reading to Children in New London
Dragon Boat Races Coming to Green Bay July 28
Grand Chute Woman Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault of a Child or Children
Green Bay Children’s Museum Hosts Sensory Friendly Morning Event
More Children Headlines
The Center for Childhood Safety: Car Seat Safety Check
Blue Pinwheels were set-up to honor victims of child abuse
Vandals strike educational maple-tapping program
Tanners Bar & Grill hosts Rock For Wishes event
Registration now open for Safety Town 2018
Family First Ministries donates new toys to families in need
Crystal Meth found in child’s candy
Once upon a Halloween is Back!
Local Parents Convicted of Starving 5-year-old Adopted Son