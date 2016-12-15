Skip to content
WFRV Local 5
Green Bay
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Positively Wisconsin
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Ag Report
Midwest Farm Weekly
Election Center
D.C. Bureau
National
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Almanac
Closings
Allergy Report
Sports
Local Sports
Training Camp Report
Packers Green & Gold Nation
LPGA
High School Sports
MLB
NFL
Community
Our Town
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Critic At Large
Your local experts
Road Trip
Local Events
Discover Wisconsin
Melindas Garden
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Skyview Network
Digital Studios
WFRV Livestream
WFRV Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Alexa
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
WFRV History
Search
Search
Search
Craig Sager
Craig Sager dies at 65
Rain chances return as the week ends
A great start to the new month
Great weather as we head into August
More Weather
Trending Stories
Schneider to lay off 85 workers in Green Bay
States sue Trump administration over fuel economy penalties
Mile of Music brings fun for all ages to Appleton
Former Black Creek Rescue Service employee faces ten counts of forgery, one count of theft
Local singer ready to perform National Anthem at Packers Family Night