Critic
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Footloose: The Musical’ opening two-weekend run Friday in Abrams
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Dr. Martin Luther Green III’ explores a great soul in Baileys Harbor
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Summer’s around the corner, and so is a lot of action
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Comedy ‘A Trick of the Light’ premieres next week in Fish Creek
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘Jeeves Intervenes’ a madcap yet ‘just so’ delight in Menasha
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Green Bay Preble High School alumnus key in Tony Award-winning musical
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical’ spicy in Oshkosh
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Free at a Wisconsin state recreation spot near you: ‘Romeo and Juliet’
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘Subaverage Explorers’ launches a super-fun idea in De Pere
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra! Remembering people who gave us a chance
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Performing arts centers set 2019-2020 school-year daytime programs
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Nostalgic aura fills ‘Little Women the Musical’ in Oshkosh
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Weidner Center season announcement emphasizes university role
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Weidner Philharmonic – a new orchestra – announced to start in fall
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra! First-hand look at research into aging, memory, dementia, more