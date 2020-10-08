Skip to content
dave hinkens
Xavier’s Hinkens named Packers High School Coach of the Week
Coronavirus News
Nearly 3,000 new positive COVID-19 cases and 18 virus-related deaths reported by Wisconsin DHS
‘Shakespeare’s Legacy’ set as live, streamed reading
Ganging up on COVID-19
Video
GBAPS 2020-21 budget includes lower mill rate, $5 million in federal aid for coronavirus relief
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Seven Northeast Wisconsin cities seeing greatest number of new COVID-19 cases in nation, per report
Video
Temporary Restraining Order barring Evers Administration from releasing names of businesses with staff who tested positive for COVID-19 extended
Video
Nearly 3,000 new positive COVID-19 cases and 18 virus-related deaths reported by Wisconsin DHS
Green Bay Weather News - Wisconsin Weather Updates
Oconto Co. healthcare, public health officials calling for ‘united action’ to control spread of COVID-19
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Next presidential debate canceled, third debate still planned
Campaigns are sending billions of election text messages – here’s how to stop them
Next Trump-Biden debates uncertain, though Oct. 22 is likely
Video
More Election
Local Sports
XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9
Video
Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season
Video
Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title
Video
Green Bay Nation: Tonyan's big night leads Packers to 30-16 win
Video
Green Bay Nation 10/7: Best of Falcons game
Video
Green Bay Nation 10/7: Top Five Tweets
Video