day cares scale back

Skip to content
WFRV Local 5
Green Bay
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
National
Election Center
Election Center Results
Black History Month
D.C. Bureau
Positively Wisconsin
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm Weekly
Ag Report
Coronavirus
Weather
Local Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
NCAA
NBA
MLB
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Community
Birthday Club
Critic At Large
Discover Wisconsin
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
Fish Fry Guide
Local 5 Pizza Card
Local Events
Melindas Garden
The Mel Robbins Show
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Hotspots
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Digital Studios
Digital Exclusives
Video Center
Livestream
Facebook Watch
5 Critical Questions
Letter to the Editor
Game N Culture
Alexa
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Skyview Network
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
58
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf
1
of
/
58
Closings
Appleton Public Library
2
of
/
58
Closings
Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc
3
of
/
58
Closings
Brown County Historical Society
4
of
/
58
Closings
Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon
5
of
/
58
Closings
Brown County Library-Bookmobile
6
of
/
58
Closings
Brown County Library-Central Branch
7
of
/
58
Closings
Brown County Library-Denmark
8
of
/
58
Closings
Brown County Library-East
9
of
/
58
Closings
Brown County Library-Kress
10
of
/
58
Closings
Brown County Library-Pulaski
11
of
/
58
Closings
Brown County Library-Southwest
12
of
/
58
Closings
Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard
13
of
/
58
Closings
Brown County Library-Wrightstown
14
of
/
58
Closings
Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood
15
of
/
58
Closings
Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks
16
of
/
58
Closings
De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store
17
of
/
58
Closings
Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la
18
of
/
58
Closings
Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London
19
of
/
58
Closings
First United Methodist - Appleton
20
of
/
58
Closings
Fox Valley Technical College
21
of
/
58
Closings
Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah
22
of
/
58
Closings
Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls
23
of
/
58
Closings
Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester
24
of
/
58
Closings
Greater GB Habitat for Humanity
25
of
/
58
Closings
Green Bay Elite Sports
26
of
/
58
Closings
Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont
27
of
/
58
Closings
Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB
28
of
/
58
Closings
KauKauna Public Library
29
of
/
58
Closings
Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley
30
of
/
58
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library
31
of
/
58
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services
32
of
/
58
Closings
Marinette Merryman Head Start
33
of
/
58
Closings
National Railroad Museum
34
of
/
58
Closings
Neenah Public Library
35
of
/
58
Closings
New View Industries-Gillett
36
of
/
58
Closings
Oneida Head Start (All Locations)
37
of
/
58
Closings
Oral Health Partnership
38
of
/
58
Closings
Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola
39
of
/
58
Closings
Peace Lutheran - Kunesh
40
of
/
58
Closings
St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion
41
of
/
58
Closings
St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette
42
of
/
58
Closings
St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano
43
of
/
58
Closings
St. John Lutheran Church-Marion
44
of
/
58
Closings
St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo
45
of
/
58
Closings
St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein
46
of
/
58
Closings
St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville
47
of
/
58
Closings
St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls
48
of
/
58
Closings
St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton
49
of
/
58
Closings
Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay
50
of
/
58
Closings
The Trout Museum of Art
51
of
/
58
Closings
Thompson Center on Lourdes
52
of
/
58
Closings
Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette
53
of
/
58
Closings
Union Congregational United Church -GB
54
of
/
58
Closings
Unison Credit Union - All Location
55
of
/
58
Closings
Village of Bellevue
56
of
/
58
Closings
YWCA Greater Green Bay
57
of
/
58
Closings
Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside
58
of
/
58
day cares scale back
Parents, child care providers talk cut-backs to day care sizes because of coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus News
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendars
Parents, child care providers talk cut-backs to day care sizes because of coronavirus
Video
Top Wisconsin official: Spring election faces many problems
2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, 5 total
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Appleton has first confirmed case of coronavirus
Wisconsin schools won’t have to make up lost time due to coronavirus
Video
Gov. Evers orders restrictions on size of child care settings
UPDATE: Second case of coronavirus in Brown County confirmed
Video
How can I boost my immune system during the coronavirus outbreak? Green Bay chiropractor explains
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Biden notches 3 more victories; Sanders reassessing campaign
Helping Wisconsin voters cast spring election ballots amid COVID-19 concerns
Video
Bernie Sanders says he’s moving ahead with his Dem campaign
More Election
Local Sports
3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season
3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney
3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more
3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball
Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals
Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold