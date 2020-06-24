Skip to content
De Pere Art in the Park
De Pere Art in the Park held for 5th year in a row in new location
Video
Coronavirus News
Active member of the Oshkosh community marks his 103rd birthday
Video
WATCH: Some parents considering homeschooling for first time, Wisconsin DPI responds
Video
National mask mandate could save US $1 trillion, Goldman Sachs says
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Life in theater for Robert Boles of Sturgeon Bay, Part 3
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
New restaurant opens in Oshkosh, full-time positions available
Video
Packers’ Future: Jordan Love gives first Green Bay interviews
Video
Family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen accuses Army of “covering up for each other”
Timber Rattlers cancel 2020 season
Video
Interactive Radar
Your Local Election HQ
Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings
Democrats say no August election changes, look to November
Joe Biden turns focus to Wisconsin with battle-tested hires
More Election
Local Sports
Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay
Video
Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)
Video
Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)
Video
Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)
Video
Jordan Love foot agility workout drill
Video
Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play
Video