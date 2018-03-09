Accepting payments has never been so easy with Higher Standards!

Whether you own a small, family-operated restaurant or a business that still uses traditional methods of payment, we can help you provide more modern and multiple payment options to your customers. We are a full-service merchant processing company specializing in increasing revenue and bottom line profit recovery.

With us, there is no need for you to worry about collecting B2B credit card payments and obtaining sales information. Our range of merchant processing products and services do it all for you. With over 60 years of business experience, we understand your successes and your challenges.

With us, every penny counts—literally!

Wide Selection of Merchant & Credit Card Processing Services

As the business authority on merchant payment card processing in MN, we understand how to deliver industry-leading products and superior customer service. We offer a range of merchant processing services to meet your growing needs.

We offer Credit Card Processing and can also provide your business help with the following:

Check guarantee and verification services

Gift/Stored Value Cards & Prepaid and Payroll Cards

Card Terminal Equipment

Processing of PIN Debit

Electronic Benefits Transfer

E-Commerce and Supplies

Whether you have one or multiple locations, are online, or are on the road, we have a solution for your processing needs. We also offer the CloverTM Station—a revolutionary system built for modern and competitive businesses just like yours.