devin funchess

Skip to content
WFRV Local 5
Green Bay
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Tracking COVID-19: Maps and Timeline
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
National
Election Center
Election Center Results
Black History Month
D.C. Bureau
Positively Wisconsin
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm Weekly
Ag Report
Weather
Local Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
NCAA
NBA
MLB
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Community
Birthday Club
Critic At Large
Discover Wisconsin
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
Fish Fry Guide
Local 5 Pizza Card
Local Events
Melindas Garden
The Mel Robbins Show
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Hotspots
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Digital Studios
Digital Exclusives
Video Center
Livestream
Facebook Watch
5 Critical Questions
Letter to the Editor
Game N Culture
Alexa
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Skyview Network
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
68
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf
1
of
/
68
Closings
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB
2
of
/
68
Closings
Appleton Public Library
3
of
/
68
Closings
Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc
4
of
/
68
Closings
Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc
5
of
/
68
Closings
Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley
6
of
/
68
Closings
Bridge of Green Bay
7
of
/
68
Closings
Brown County Historical Society
8
of
/
68
Closings
Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon
9
of
/
68
Closings
Brown County Library-Bookmobile
10
of
/
68
Closings
Brown County Library-Central Branch
11
of
/
68
Closings
Brown County Library-Denmark
12
of
/
68
Closings
Brown County Library-East
13
of
/
68
Closings
Brown County Library-Kress
14
of
/
68
Closings
Brown County Library-Pulaski
15
of
/
68
Closings
Brown County Library-Southwest
16
of
/
68
Closings
Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard
17
of
/
68
Closings
Brown County Library-Wrightstown
18
of
/
68
Closings
Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood
19
of
/
68
Closings
Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks
20
of
/
68
Closings
Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee
21
of
/
68
Closings
De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store
22
of
/
68
Closings
Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la
23
of
/
68
Closings
Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London
24
of
/
68
Closings
Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi
25
of
/
68
Closings
First Congregational UCC - Appleton
26
of
/
68
Closings
First United Methodist - Appleton
27
of
/
68
Closings
Fox Valley Technical College
28
of
/
68
Closings
Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah
29
of
/
68
Closings
Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls
30
of
/
68
Closings
Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester
31
of
/
68
Closings
Greater GB Habitat for Humanity
32
of
/
68
Closings
Green Bay Public and Private Schools
33
of
/
68
Closings
Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont
34
of
/
68
Closings
Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB
35
of
/
68
Closings
KauKauna Public Library
36
of
/
68
Closings
Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley
37
of
/
68
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library
38
of
/
68
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services
39
of
/
68
Closings
Marinette Merryman Head Start
40
of
/
68
Closings
National Railroad Museum
41
of
/
68
Closings
Neenah Public Library
42
of
/
68
Closings
New Hope Center - Chilton
43
of
/
68
Closings
New View Industries-Gillett
44
of
/
68
Closings
NPM Credit Union
45
of
/
68
Closings
Oneida Head Start (All Locations)
46
of
/
68
Closings
Oral Health Partnership
47
of
/
68
Closings
Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter
48
of
/
68
Closings
St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion
49
of
/
68
Closings
St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette
50
of
/
68
Closings
St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano
51
of
/
68
Closings
St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo
52
of
/
68
Closings
St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein
53
of
/
68
Closings
St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville
54
of
/
68
Closings
St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls
55
of
/
68
Closings
St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton
56
of
/
68
Closings
St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom
57
of
/
68
Closings
Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay
58
of
/
68
Closings
The Trout Museum of Art
59
of
/
68
Closings
Thompson Center on Lourdes
60
of
/
68
Closings
Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette
61
of
/
68
Closings
Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah
62
of
/
68
Closings
Trinity Lutheran Church-New London
63
of
/
68
Closings
Unison Credit Union - All Location
64
of
/
68
Closings
UW Oshkosh
65
of
/
68
Closings
Village of Bellevue
66
of
/
68
Closings
Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside
67
of
/
68
Closings
Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction
68
of
/
68
devin funchess
Reports: Packers expected to sign WR Devin Funchess
Coronavirus News
Governor Tony Evers issues order for Wisconsinites to stay home to slow spread of coronavirus
Video
Neenah referendum effort goes online in light of coronavirus
Video
US could soon become epicenter of virus pandemic after ‘very large acceleration’ in cases, WHO warns
Fees waived for Wisconsin state parks, visitors urged to only visit nearby locations
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
SAFER AT HOME: How will it affect daily life and does your business or employer need to close?
Video
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Tuesday update with Wisconsin governor, DHS
Video
LIST: Local businesses staying open during the coronavirus outbreak
Are you an essential employee during the coronavirus pandemic?
Video
Governor Tony Evers issues order for Wisconsinites to stay home to slow spread of coronavirus
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Race for Appleton Mayor: Jake Woodford about this issues
Video
Appleton, Green Bay, Neenah mayors hoping for alternative voting method ahead of April 7 election
Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid, throws support to Biden
More Election
Local Sports
Olympics postponed until 2021
Video
UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short
Video
Drew Smith
Video
Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia
Video
UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short
Video
3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season
Video