Dogs
Outagamie County Planning New Dog Park and Improvements to Plamann Park
Caring For 31 Dogs Rescued From Condemned Home in Pittsfield
Green Bay Police welcome new team members Wednesday
K9 crime fighters in Northeast Wisconsin
Fox Valley Metro Police Celebrate National Pet Adoption Day April 30
More Dogs Headlines
Three-legged puppy fitted for prosthetic leg at Kaukauna High School
Wiener Dogs race for the milk bones during tonight’s Gamblers game
Pet Saver: Copper
Oshkosh Humane Society raising funds to help a dog who’s fighting for her life
Green Bay opens first dog exercise area
As many as 40 dogs found dead in freezer, three charged
Pet Saver: Ace
Pet Saver: Sir Butterscotch
Steps for Pets raises money for shelter animals
5 puppies, 2 adult dogs saved from Appleton fire