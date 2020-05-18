first season

Skip to content
Coronavirus News
MCW-Green Bay students graduate online, prepare to start careers during pandemic
Video
Appleton closes pools cancels youth sports programs for the summer
Boston Marathon canceled, first time in 124-year history
TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods to reopen most stores by end of June
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Possible changes being explored for beach project at Green Bay’s Bay Beach Amusement Park
Video
De Pere family aims to return the favor after father-son duo return lost wallet
Video
512 positive COVID-19 cases reported out of over 10,600 new test results available in Wisconsin
Two men arrested for possession of child pornography in Appleton
Your Local Election HQ
Wisconsin agrees to broad mailing of absentee applications
Video
UW-Oshkosh research shows connection between April 7 election and spread of coronavirus
Sweeping federal lawsuit seeks election changes in Wisconsin
More Election
Local Sports
Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step
Video
"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic
Video
Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season
Video
WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip
Video
Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert
Video
Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown
Video