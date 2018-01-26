Skip to content
Freedom Irish
8-18-18 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight with Ricardo Arguello
High School Football Highlights: Kimberly’s Streak Snapped & More
Kimberly boys win second straight D1 state track title, other highlights from Day 2
Day 1 WIAA Track & Field State Championship highlights
Fox Valley Lutheran blanks Freedom in D2 regional finals
More Freedom Irish Headlines
Denmark hands Freedom first conference loss
Freedom shuts out Luxemburg-Casco
3/3/18 High School Sports Xtra: Boys Basketball Regional Finals
WIAA releases boys basketball brackets
Kaukauna, Luxemburg-Casco wrestling punch their tickets back to state
2/10/18 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week, Local 5 Rewind
2/10/18 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight with Ricardo Arguello
2/3/18 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week, Local 5 Rewind
1/27/18 High School Sports Xtra: Game of the Week
Luxemburg-Casco edges Freedom in huge wrestling showdown