Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
National
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
D.C. Bureau
Election Center
Election Center Results
Health Watch
Positively Wisconsin
Newsmaker Sunday
Ag Report
Midwest Farm Weekly
Hispanic Heritage Month
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Allergy Report
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
The Big Game
Locker Room
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Birthday Club
Local Events
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
Melindas Garden
The Mel Robbins Show
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Bowling League Guide
L5L
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Hotspots
WFRV Specials
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
Download Our Apps Today
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Antenna users: Time to rescan
WFRV debuts channel 5.3, viewers may need to rescan
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
WFRV Specials
Local 5 presents: “Letters to the Community: An open conversation about race”
Video
Troubled Zoo: A Tiger King Connection
Video
WATCH: Fireworks Night Over Northeast Wisconsin
Video
Local 5 Presents: The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase
Video
WFRV Wisconsin Town Hall with Gov. Evers, state legislators
Video
More WFRV Specials Headlines
WATCH: Appleton Memorial Day Ceremony: A Moment of Remembrance
Video
Remarkable Women Live Show 2020
Video
Local 5 presents Hidden History 2020, a celebration of Black History Month
Video
Coronavirus News
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field goes virtual because of COVID
Video
Wisconsin reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row
Live ‘Miracle on South Division Street’ hits sweet spot
Appleton classroom connection program causes confusion
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
The powerful 9/11 Budweiser commercial that only aired once
Video
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will not return to 43 car in 2021
Video
Vikings to honor family of George Floyd at season opener against Packers
Pro Football Challenge
Appleton classroom connection program causes confusion
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Trump administration receives second nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
Former Packers head coach and Green Bay mayor to campaign for Biden
VP Pence to visit Wisconsin just days before Pres. Trump makes campaign stop
More Election
Local Sports
Notre Dame kicks off preseason practices
Video
Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship
Video
Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame
Video
Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game
Video
Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game
Video
Training camp first practice 10
Video