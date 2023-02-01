Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY
14°
Sign Up
GREEN BAY
14°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Crime
Coronavirus
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Politics from The Hill
Election Center
Press Releases
D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Authorities ID man who died in Marinette Co. apartment …
Gallery
Top Stories
Man near WI border gives unique reason for fleeing
Mr. Brews restaurant moving onto former Darboy Club …
Video
BCSO gives tragic update on missing 17-year-old girl
Video
20-year-old from GB charged with making terrorist …
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Top Stories
Not quite as cold for the first day of February
Video
Top Stories
Frigid air remains tonight
Video
Top Stories
Bitterly cold to end January
Video
WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Wind chills hit 20 to 30 below …
Video
Cold, cold, cold! Below zero wind chills Monday
Video
Wind chills below zero early Monday, quiet weather …
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Bucks
NCAA
Top Stories
Tom Brady: ‘I’m retiring. For good.’
Top Stories
Rodgers: Decision could come in ‘couple of weeks’
Top Stories
How much it costs to attend Super Bowl LVII:
1st place W. De Pere girls set up for long-term success
Video
UW-Oshkosh standout Borchert excelling in senior …
Video
Sports Xtra: Kevin Borseth talks UWGB women’s basketball
Video
Community
Positively Wisconsin
Hometown Heroes
High School Theater
Sunday Mass
Birthday Club
Local Events
Pet Saver
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Wisconsin Lottery
Pizza Card
Top Stories
Vinland Still & Grill rebranding to BAGO Bar & Grill
Gallery
Top Stories
‘Free Tubing Day’ at Ariens Hill postponed due to …
Brown County man collecting pull tabs for the Ronald …
Video
Historic GB business hosts ribbon cutting for new …
Video
Fox Valley community rallies for officer battling …
Video
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Local 5 Live Holiday Spotlight
Top Stories
Beer, coffee, and savory food at Cool City Brewing …
Video
Top Stories
Our Town: Village Pub Pizza
Video
Top Stories
Nashville musician Phillip-Michael Scales performing …
Video
Group Supported Employment program from Goodwill …
Video
Green Bay Gamblers’ popular wiener dog races this …
Video
Tips for a heart-healthy lifestyle with Bellin
Video
Digital Center
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
WFRV Mobile Apps
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
About Us
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Terra Verde Organic Coffee and Scoops Ice Cream House Monthly Giveaway 2023
Trending Stories
Man attempting to carjack people at a WI Walmart …
Man near WI border gives unique reason for fleeing
BCSO gives tragic update on missing 17-year-old girl
What color can headlights be? State Patrol issues …
Our Town: Village Pub Pizza
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins …
Your Local Election HQ
Retiring Justice Roggensack endorses Jennifer Dorow
Evers pushes for legal abortions, expanded Medicaid
McCarthy loses third ballot for speakership
View All Election
Local Sports
VOGEL INTV 1-30
VOGEL INTV TEASE 1-30
UW-Oshkosh All-American Levi Borchert excelling in …
Kevin Borseth talks UW-Green Bay Women’s Basketball …
One-on-One with Green Bay AD Josh Moon
Xceptional Athlete: Fond du Lac’s Jay Dalton
More Videos