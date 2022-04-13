GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in four Green Bay neighborhoods will soon have a place nearby to gather, support, and learn from each other, plus receive healthcare, skills training, and mental health support right in their own backyard.

A first-of-its-kind neighborhood community house is coming to the city thanks to the largest grant ever received by the Brown County United Way, a $1 million appropriation from the federal government.

Community leaders say the neighborhood community house is a crucial step in revitalizing neighborhoods identified as being high risk. The house will serve the city’s downtown area, Joannes Park, Navarino, and Whitney Park.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, who worked to secure the one-million-dollar federal appropriation, says after the forced separation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time for communities to come together.

“This is a particularly important time to be making a commitment like this,” Baldwin said. “People need to renew that spirit of ‘We’re in this together.’”