“100+ Women Who Care” Shawano launches, donates more than $10,000 to local non-profit

More than 100 women in Shawano are joining a national movement to raise funds for local charities.

It’s called “100+ Women Who Care” and the organization’s chapter in Shawano launched Wednesday night by donating thousands of dollars to a local cause.

It seems like your typical social gathering, one with food, drinks and good conversation, but make no mistake, these women are here to give back.

The desire to give back is a trait one Shawano resident says is indicative of the everyday woman.

“We are the ones with the heart, we’re the ones that are sometimes behind the scenes helping our families, our community,” says new member Jaime Gajewski. “Now these women can come together and make a bigger impact.”

Four times a year, more than 100 women in Shawano will get together, each will donate $100.

That means a local organization will leave that night with at least $10,000.

“Each woman that’s a member gets to nominate a non-profit organization and then a steering committee member will vet the organization to make sure that they’re a 501(c)(3) and then they will be put in the drawing,” says steering committee member Jeannie Otto.

Otto decided Shawano needed a chapter after she was asked to speak at a “100+ Women” of Green Bay event.

That night she spoke about the Altrusa House, where her father stayed during his illness.

After the votes were in the Altrusa House was awarded more than $10,000 that night.

“We were able to use the funds to help support a website, we never had a website before and now people are able to look us up and find out all about us,” says Annie Bongiorno, exective director for the Altrusa House. “It’s even helped us get donations and with getting more people to the Altrusa House. We’ve increased our stay by about 54% in the last year.”

This is just a start for the group and they hope they can make their dollars stretch for the greater community.

“We are still asking women to join our organization,” says Otto. “Just because we’ve reached 100 we believe that there’s a lot more women who could benefit from being a part of this women’s giving circle. The only commitment is to show up four times a year for an hour, listen to the non-profits share their story and give $100.”

Wednesday night’s donations from “100+ Women Who Care” Shawano will go to Bonduel Backpack Blessings – they provide elementary students in Bonduel with food to eat over the weekend.