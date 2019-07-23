10th Annual U.S. Venture Children’s Week returns to downtown Appleton with family friendly events

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re looking for some fun activities for your kids this summer, the Fox Cities is where it’s at.

That’s because this week marks the return of the 10th Annual U.S. Venture Children’s Week in downtown Appleton. Children’s Week will run July 21 – 27, 2019 and includes the Children’s Parade, the Playground Fair, a free day at the YMCA and many more family friendly events.

In its ten year history, Children’s Week has hosted hundreds of thousands of families in the city of Appleton for safe and healthy recreation. Some of those events include music performances from Appleton Rock School and dance lessons from the Unity Dance Academy.

​All proceeds from event sponsorship and admissions support Appleton Parks and Recreation, the Appleton YMCA, and The Building for Kids.

You can find a full schedule of events throughout the week on the Appleton Children’s Week website right here. More information about the week, in general, can be found online here.