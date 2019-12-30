11th Annual Green Bay Gamblers Mitten Toss

This season of giving still has a few goals ahead of it.

And the Green Bay Gamblers are hoping to score a few of them during Monday’s annual Mitten Toss.

It’s the 11th year of the mitten toss. Since its start in 2009, nearly 14,000 mittens have been donated to kids throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Fans are being asked to bring a pair of mittens to the arena and toss them onto the ice after the first home goal.

Family Night is also happening at the same time–$2 Klement’s jumbo dogs and $2 sodas.

The puck drops at 7:05pm at the Resch Center.