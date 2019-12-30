1  of  3
Closings
Green Bay Botanical Garden Green Bay Elite Sports Marinette Co. Elderly Services

11th Annual Green Bay Gamblers Mitten Toss

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This season of giving still has a few goals ahead of it.
And the Green Bay Gamblers are hoping to score a few of them during Monday’s annual Mitten Toss.

It’s the 11th year of the mitten toss. Since its start in 2009, nearly 14,000 mittens have been donated to kids throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Fans are being asked to bring a pair of mittens to the arena and toss them onto the ice after the first home goal.

Family Night is also happening at the same time–$2 Klement’s jumbo dogs and $2 sodas.

The puck drops at 7:05pm at the Resch Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories