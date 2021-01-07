17-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CALAMUS, Wis. (WFRV) A 17-year-old has died after a crash that happened on January 5 in Dodge County.

According to Dodge County officials, the incident happened on STH 73, just north of CTH D.

An initial investigation shows that 17-year-old Wilhelm Rist was driving a Chevrolet Impala, traveling south on STH 73 and was negotiating a curve to the left. A 2016 Kenworth truck was traveling north on STH 73 and was negotiating a curve to the right.

The Chevrolet went into a counter-clockwise spin, traveling over the centerline, into northbound traffic where the two vehicles collided.

Rist, who was the only person in the car, was taken to UW Hospital in Madison, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.