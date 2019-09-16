2019 on pace to smash precipitation records

To say that this year has been an above average year for rain and precipitation would be a gross understatement.

With much of northeast Wisconsin adding 4″-6″ of rainfall last week, we are on pace to set a new annual precipitation record, and we still have just under 2.5 months left in the year!

For the month of September, we are already up over 6″ for the month, and we are only half way through it.

For 2019, we are at 36.50″ of rain and melted snow. This equates to nearly 15″ above normal…or 166% of normal.

What’s odd, is it was just last year where we set a new annual precipitation record. So the last two years have been the wettest on record, records which go back to the late 1800’s. It’s no wonder the rivers and lakes are near record highs.

It was not long ago, when we were talking about near record lows on Lake Michigan and the bay of Green Bay. Now, the water levels are so high, any additional rain combined with a northerly wind results in water being piled on the south end of the bay and almost certainly results in flooding on the Suamico, Fox, and East Rivers.

We will likely set a precipitation record by late September, or early October, but not this week.

We will finally get a break in the rain for a few days, and a nice late season warm up.

Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe