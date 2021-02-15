22-year-old man out on bond for previous crime arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old man from Sussex, Wisconsin.

The arrest was made after the Menasha Police began an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation on a social media platform.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly communicating with a young girl from Menasha. He had traveled to Menasha on February 12 to meet with who he believed was that girl.

The man was the arrested without incident by investigators.

The Menasha Police Department is recommending the following charges to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office:

Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child

Three Counts of Felony Bail Jumping

During the investigation, they have learned that the suspect was out on bond on a previous child sex crime in Waukesha County.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.