4-year-old dead, 6 others injured in Langlade County crash

TOWN OF ROLLING, Wis. (WFRV) — A four-year-old boy is dead and six others are injured after a crash Saturday morning.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified around 11:07 a.m. of a two car accident on USH 45 about a quarter-mile south of CTH G in the Town of Rolling.

Officials say a four-year-old child was pronounced dead on the scene, and a six-year-old is in serious condition.

In total, three adults and two children received treatment at the Langlade Aspirus Hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of the people involved in the crash are not being released at this time pending notification to family members.