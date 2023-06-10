(WFRV) – The 47th annual Bellin Run took place Saturday morning and runners throughout the area had another successful year at the popular event.

Thousands of runners from various ages lined the streets of Green Bay to participate in the 2023 Bellin Run that featured a 10k and a brand new 5k this year.

19-year-old Zach Kubicki of Green Bay became the first ever top finisher in the 5k as he completed the run at 17 minutes and 43 seconds.

In the 10k, it was a familiar face crossing the finish line first. Jared Ward of Utah travels to Green Bay each year specifically for the Bellin Run. For the third consecutive year, Ward finished in first-place with a time of 29 minutes and 55 seconds.

