UPDATE: One more homicide victim found in Milwaukee home

MONDAY 1/24/2022 7:43 a.m.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Another person has been found dead inside a Milwaukee home, bringing the count to six victims.

According to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner, they found another homicide victim. In total, five men and one woman were found inside the home.

MONDAY 1/24/2022 6:01 a.m.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have been found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides.

Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a news conference that officers responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead. The victims’ identities are pending.

Formolo says the motive and information regarding any suspects is unknown. He says there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office says autopsies will be performed Monday.