50 mile trek around Winneconne home to raise money for first responders

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) Nate Carroll gives new meaning to the phrase well-worn path.

Carroll embarked on a 50 mile run/walk endurance challenge to raise money for those fighting COVID-19. “There’s first responders without proper equipment and if I can run around in circles all day, around my house and contribute to them, I’m gonna do that.”

With every lap Nate is not only raising awareness but showing his community the power of one.

Zachary Pingel, Carroll’s neighbor says, “I think it’s really encouraging especially at a a time like this, everyone’s cooped up that he is out and just trying to show support for local law enforcement. Its really encouraging.”

With every muddy lap, Nate hopes to raise enough awareness to help local police departments.

Carroll says, “the Winneconne Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s department and the Village of Endeavor Police & Fire Departments are in need of personal protective gear, N95 masks, disinfectant and hand sanitizer.”

Nate never chooses the path of least resistance, last year he completed one million push-ups just to thank police officers.

It’ll take Carroll about 14 hours to complete 50 miles, so its nice when neighbors cross his path to cheer him on.

Nate has raised about $600 dollars so far but hopes to raise at least $1,000.

If you’d like to support Nate’s efforts to raise money for first responders, send him an email: thankinglawenforcement19@gmail.com or call 920-420-5454.

You can support the Oshkosh Area United Way COVID-19 relief by clicking here and making a donation.

All donations collected will be presented to the Oshkosh area United Way.



