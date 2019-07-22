73,000 WPS and 44,000 We Energies Fox Valley customers still without power

WPS and We Energies workers have successfully restored power to more than 150,000 customers since Friday evening.

But around 73,000 WPS customers are still without power.

And 44,000 We Energies customers are also still without power.

WPS and We Energies representatives say they brought in over 200 crews from other states like Indiana to help restore power.

They also say they haven’t seen outages like these in the past 20 years.

WPS also stated that the multiple rounds of storms were so strong they took out power to more than 800,000 utility customers in Michigan.

Governor Tony Evers declared a statewide state of emergency Sunday.