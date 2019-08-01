7th Annual “Mile of Music” bringing rhythm and groove back to Appleton

What you need to know as the festival hits center stage this weekend

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s one of the largest music festivals this side of Northeast Wisconsin and it’s bringing music to the streets.

Appleton will be rocking and grooving with tunes as they mark the return of the 7th Annual “Mile of Music,” which starts today at noon. More than 200 musical acts are expected with about 900 performances at 60-plus venues!

Nicknamed “The Mile,” the four-day festival is free with artists performing original music along Appleton’s College Avenue. Venues will be throughout Downtown Appleton, playing host to indoor and outdoor shows on stages of every size and welcoming the finest talent, including singer-songwriters, duos and multi-piece bands showcasing original roots music ranging from indie and folk-rock to soul, to folk, bluegrass and more. Plus, some homegrown talent is showcased including the best emerging artists from all over the U.S. Last year, more than 80,000 people visited the festival.

Along with providing plenty of opportunities to take in the music, attendees are encouraged to make music while they’re at The Mile, too. The Music Education Team hosts dozens of hands-on music events like artist-led songwriting workshops and interactive drum circles throughout the city.

You can find a full performance schedule on the Mile of Music website. There is also an official Mile of Music app you can download on your phone to view show times, artists, venue locations, and even create your own schedule. It all gets underway at noon and runs through dusk on Sunday.