From Storm Team 5…

More clouds come in tonight and there may even be a few sprinkles, or at most, a light rain shower in far southern sections. Green Bay and the valley should stay dry.

The low is 53 degrees with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow will be another great day with a brief rain chance. Mostly sunny in the morning and more afternoon clouds.

In the late afternoon and evening, a few hit/miss showers may form, but many will avoid rain. Highs increase to the middle 70s.