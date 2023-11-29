DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual tradition for many this time of year, the musical production of “A Christmas Carol” opens this week at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere.

Birder Players presents the musical adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens story for 11 performances over the next few weeks.

Local 5 Weekend Anchor Connie Fellman performs in the show as Tiny Tim’s mum, Mrs. Cratchit.

Connie plays several other roles in the show as well.

Watch “A Christmas Carol the Musical” at the Birder Broadway Theatre, 123 South Broadway in De Pere. The show will take the stage on November 29th and 30th. It will also have showings on December 2, 3, 6, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16.More on Local 5 Live

For tickets, head to birderonbroadway.org.