A few isolated showers possible Labor Day

Mostly cloudy skies will take us through the night with a few light rain showers at times. Lows will cool back into the 50s with light winds.

On Labor Day we’ll have partly cloudy skies. There could be a spotty shower, but many of us will remain dry with highs in the low to middle 70s.

Widespread showers and storms are looking more likely late Monday night and into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will get a boost in to the upper 70s to around 80 before a cold front moves through. Behind the front highs cool into the upper 60s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will likely remain below average in the lower 70s the rest of the work week.