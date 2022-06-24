From Storm Team 5

There is a small rain/thundershower chance that will be just for the northern half of our area in the afternoon. SW winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Expect hot and humid weather with highs in the low 90s for inland locations. This would make our 7th day with a high of at least 90 degrees.

Tonight any rain will go away with a mix of clouds and stars. A very nice night with lower humidity and a mild low of 68 degrees.

Saturday will bring returning rain chances. A warm front will throw some showers our way during the late morning to around noon – then a cold front behind that will keep spotty or isolated thundershowers through the afternoon and evening. There should be many hours of dry time during the day, especially for the second half of the day! The high near 80 degrees and it will be humid.

Sunday will be a sunny and dry day but expect windy conditions. A west to NW wind will gust to 30 mph. Highs cool off in the mid 70s.