Harlem Globetrotter shows elementary school students in Ashwaubenon how to handle bullying

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) Elementary school students in Ashwaubenon were taught teamwork this morning by a member of the Harlem Globetrotters. It’s part of that organization’s mission to empower kids to take action if they ever are bullied.

Inside the gym at Valley View Elementary School hundreds of students learn how to team up at school, in an important lesson aimed at preventing bullying.

“Every day we have to address it, we have to talk about it I guess, because it is going on, we can’t deny that,” said Harlem Globetrotter Brianna “Hoops” Green.

When not on the basketball court, Brianna Green travels the country to speak to kids about this important topic. Her program was developed by the National Campaign to Stop Violence.

“Going to schools, we enjoy it. We encourage kids to be kind. We encourage them to talk to somebody if they have an issue. We encourage them to have empathy. Like I said, it’s basketball, but it’s much more than that,” Green said.

According to the website Nobullying.org, one in three students is bullied by their peers and 12 million students in the U.S. will be bullied this year. But Green says students can support each other if they remember the acronym TEAM – which stands for talk, empathize, ask and mobilize.

“Just encouraging kids to speak up, if there is an issue, speak up,”Green said. “Ask questions. We encourage the kids to talk to teachers, adult figures, principal, talk to police officers, whoever may be.”

“I think the sooner we can give them strategies and tools and help them understand there is a support system for them here in school and in the community, the better off we all are as a result,” said Valley View Elementary School Principal Andy Bake.

“Reaching one, that’s enough,” Green said.

And Green is just the 15th woman in 94 years to play with the Harlem Globetrotters. She has been a member of the team the past four years.