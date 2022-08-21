From Storm Team 5…

Areas of fog and low clouds will be here to open your Sunday. Spotty showers continue into the early afternoon today, with slightly below average temperatures and dew points in the mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be really nice, warm, and less humid summer days.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Slight shower chances continue into Thursday, and the temperatures cool back down, but humidity sky rockets back into the mid-60s.

Friday is going to be a very comfortable day, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s, dry air, and mostly sunny skies.