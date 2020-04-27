A stretch of rainy days through midweek

Tonight, a nice evening under partly cloudy skies – and late tonight there will be a chance for patchy fog developing as temps drop to 42 degrees under light winds.

More rain comes back Tuesday. The morning starts dry, but the second half of the day brings that rain chance. Highs temps in the mid and upper 50s.

Rain will continue Tuesday into Wednesday with scattered showers. Highs get cooler and fall to the upper 40s – and winds will pick up on the back side of this storm system.

Rain pulls away into early Thursday, and skies clear out for sunshine. Temps get back to 55 degrees.

Gorgeous weather into Friday to open up the new month! Mostly sunny and highs in the 60s.

We’ll get close to 70 degrees for the high on Saturday, but there is a chance for a stray shower.