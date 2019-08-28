A windy warm-up for Thursday, a few storms

We just can’t seem to stay clicked into late summer. Another day with clouds, blustery winds, and temperatures in the 60s serve as a reminder of where we are on the calendar.

The clouds will likely yield a stray sprinkle or light shower around northeast Wisconsin for Wednesday but widespread and heavy rain is not expected.

We will clear out tonight as the winds ease for a short time. Lows will be chilly getting very close to 50 degrees.

Thursday will see the return of strong southwest winds and that means a surge quickly into the mid/upper 70s. A cold front sliding south from Canada will spark a few showers and t-storms Thursday afternoon. A few storms will likely be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning.

The skies will clear out fast Thursday evening and Friday will be a beautiful day.

Expect sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. A brief cool down for Saturday of our Labor Day weekend but then a nice rebound for Sunday and Monday.

There appeared to be a chance for some showers and t-storms on Monday earlier this week, but I’ve since pulled that based on the latest forecast information.