AAA: Deaths from drivers running red lights at 10 year high

(CBS) – A new report from AAA shows the number of people killed by drivers running red lights is on the rise.

Doug Shupe is a AAA spokesperson. He says, “Sometimes they do it by accident, other times, you know, they purposely try to get through that red light.”

Shupe says new research shows the number of deaths resulting from drivers running red lights is at a ten year high.

AAA analyzed all red light crashes from 2017, the most recent data available, and found 939 people were killed nationwide.

That’s a 28 percent increase from just five years earlier.

“Drivers are distracted, they’re impatient and they’re reckless and they’re making the decision to run a red light instead of safely stopping,” Shupe says.

AAA’s research shows more than two people are killed every day in red light running crashes. That includes not only drivers and passengers but pedestrians as well.

In San Francisco, safety advocates are calling for changes after more than a dozen pedestrians have been killed this year.

AAA wants to see more cameras put in that photograph and send a ticket to drivers who run a red light. It’s hoped that will make people think twice before breaking the law.

AAA’s research also found while 85 percent of drivers view red light running as dangerous, nearly one in three says they ran a red light within the past month, even when they knew they could have safely stopped.