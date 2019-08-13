AASD Votes Against Citations

APPLETON, Wisc. (WFRV)

The Appleton Area School Board District voted on a potential truancy change in the District.

The School Board voted 6 to 1 for an option which removes citations and offers referrals to Outagamie Youth and Family Service.

Many of those who attended the meetings were in favor of option two and hope this will mend relations between the school district and parents.

“ What will happen now is the students will go through the attendance tiers, and then they will move to the attendance board, and then they will potentially have a youth and family services option through the county. I think that’s a good starting point to start building that trust and you don’t know until you try so let’s see how it goes.” Amber McGinley – Advisory Truancy Task

Now that option two has been approved it will be sent to Appleton’s Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Wednesday, August 14th.

The committee will vote to repeal the city’s authority to deal with truancy issues.

