Accidental calls made easy by SmartPhones waste time and resources at 911 call centers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Accidental emergency calls have become a costly problem at the Brown County 911 Center.

“We have to spend our time and resources on seeing where and how that call came in,” Cullen Peltier, Director of Brown County Public Safety Communications said.

The popularization of SmartPhones, like iPhones, has led to an increase in those types of calls.

“The number of these types of calls has increased greatly over the last couple years,” Peltier said.

He added that most people who accidentally call 911 on their SmartPhones hang up, forcing the call center to attempt to reconnect to determine whether or not an emergency is taking place.

“A lot of these calls are being vetted by our supervisor that’s on staff, what that does is that takes them away from listening to the other calls, verifying other information, managing the room at that time,” Peltier explained.

For that reason, Peltier told Local 5 that the best thing to do if you accidentally dial 911 is to refrain from hanging up.

“You are not going to get in trouble,” he said. “Just please stay on the line so we can vet the information so we do not have to waste our time and resources.”