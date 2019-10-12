UPDATE: One person in custody following crash in Denmark

SATURDAY 10/12/2019 5:18 p.m.

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) — More information has been released about the active situation in Denmark from Saturday afternoon.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a vehicle crash by the intersection of County Hwy. R and Wisconsin Ave. for the welfare check of a driver inside.

Officials say they had to take the driver into custody for a brief period of time after checking on them.

The driver is being treated for injuries sustained from the crash and is facing multiple charges.

Officials say the public is not in any danger.

SATURDAY 10/12/2019 4:14 p.m.

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an active situation from Saturday afternoon has been resolved.

Officials were asking the public to stay away from the intersection of County Hwy. R and Wisconsin Ave. in Denmark.

They say the roads are now back open.

