Actress Tawny Kitaen, ‘Bachelor Party’ and Whitesnake video star, dies at 59

Julie E. “Tawny” Kitaen, seen here in 2011, has died at 59. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Julie E. “Tawny” Kitaen, whose appearance in numerous Whitesnake videos made her a sex symbol in the 1980s, has died at 59.

Kitaen died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday morning, Variety reported Saturday, citing the coroner’s office in Orange County, California. Her cause of death was not revealed.

Kitaen was best known for portraying Tom Hanks’ girlfriend in the 1984 comedy “Bachelor Party.” She also appeared in several music videos from the ’80s rock band Whitesnake, including the 1987 smash “Here I Go Again.” Kitaen was married to Whitesnake’s lead singer, David Coverdale, from 1989 to 1991.

Kitaen married baseball player Chuck Finley, with whom she had two daughters, in 1997. They divorced in 2002.

After their divorce, Kitaen appeared in several reality shows, including “The Surreal Life,” “Botched” and a season of VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” which chronicled her struggle with substance abuse.

