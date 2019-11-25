Alternative Christmas Market in the Fox Cities

NEENAH, Wis (WFRV) — The Alternative Christmas Market opened its doors to Fox Cities residents Sunday.

The Congregational United Christ of Church in Neenah hosted the market. The market included fair trade merchandise and alternative Christmas gifts.

Alternative gifts come from local and worldwide charities.

There was unique, imported handcrafts, gourmet consumables and other gifts in lots of prices ranges.

The items available are also helping exploited workers.

“We have a long table full of fair trade items from different countries, and exploited workers who are being taken care of by making their own crafts and selling them this way, instead of selling them on the market where they are not taken care of very well,” says Kathy Mahoney of Samaritan Counseling Center.

Sales from the purchase items donated by the organizations, goes back to them.

Each gift donated came with an informative gift card for family or friends.