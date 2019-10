ATHELSTANE, Wis. (WFRV) — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a deer in the Town of Athelstane.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old George Aerts of Amberg passed away from injuries sustained in the Sunday evening crash.

Officials say the crash happened on County Highway C in Athelstane.

This is the 7th traffic fatality recorded this year in Marinette County.

The crash remains under investigation.