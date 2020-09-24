American Antiques and Jewelry: Now is the time to sell your old gold

(WFRV) – Kathryn and Mark from American Antiques and Jewelry stopped by Local 5 Live with details on several special events.

American Antiques and Jewelry is located at 2545 W. Mason Street in Green Bay. Reach out to them at 920-498-0111, online at aaandj.com.

The annual Car Show is happening September 26th from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm

The event is free to attend, events include a K9 Unit demo and fun for the whole family.

Then, be sure to shop AA&J during Ladies Week, September 28 through October 3. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Deal tables get you five items for $15, or ten items for $25⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀