An ugly Green Bay win is still a win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Packers’ win over Detroit was a nail-biter and this season the Packers have had their fair share of close wins.

Quite a number of the Packers 12 and 3 games have been difficult for fans to watch.

Some fans have even turned off their television in hopes that will improve the score.

Packers’ fan Larry Kittoe says his Packers Superbowl replica rings have brought him luck, “I have these rings, if I feel uncomfortable then I need to take them off because we’re losing. I put them back on if I feel we’re gonna win.”

Four packers coaches have won the Superbowl and Matt Lafleur is looking to be the first Packers’ coach to win a Superbowl in his first year.

Fans say despite the close wins, the road to the Superbowl is still looking pretty good.

Kittoe adds, “The Packers just keep us on our toes until the very last minute so they need to win this one to go for a Superbowl.”

Jennesa Johnston says, “It seems like we’re very Wisconsin nice and share. We let people catch up but then we just own it at the end.”

San Francisco in the NFC, so the road to the Superbowl could be tougher than watching a Packers’ ugly win.