Anonymous signs of kindness appear in Oconto Falls

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) While one pandemic is sweeping across our country, a contagion of good fortune is infecting one local city.

A plague of kindness has been sweeping across the city of Oconto Falls, from the hospitals to city hall and the police department and even businesses.

It seems an anonymous author is attaching signs of thanks at essential businesses throughout the city to spread cheer.

Piggly Wiggly store manager, Bryce Iverson says, “I think it gives them a message that we’re all in this together and that we’re all working and trying to get through these uncertain times and if we all work together we can make a difference and help each other out.”

The sign on his store has the message, “Don’t forget to thank all the Witt family and their employees for being here for us”.

Carla Brabrant, an employee at True Value says, “these signs put a smile on everybody’s face and I think when people read the signs and see the others with a smile on their face it makes their grey days and bad moods a lot lighter.”

Businesses in Oconto Falls have a few words of their own for the mysterious messsenger.

Iverson says, “I’d like to thank them in person and we really do appreciate it.”



Brabrant adds, “Thank you very much. You pulled us out of a doldrum and put a smile on everybody’s face”.

The mysterious messenger still remains nameless and businesses in Oconto Falls say they hope the anonymous writer continues posting their signs of thanks.