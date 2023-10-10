The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A rinse-and-repeat forecast is in store today for us. Passing light rain chance should be confined mainly to the morning hours with cloud coverage sticking around all day. Highs today will linger in the low 50s, with the Northwoods topping out in the upper 40s. Overnight, clouds decrease to partly cloudy and temperatures dip into the upper 30s, which might support patchy frost development.

Tomorrow mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures rising into the upper 50s to near 60s. Not expecting anything in terms of rain. Overnight, clouds increase again as our next weathermaker approaches.

Thursday will start off mostly cloudy, but rain arrives in the afternoon and continues through Saturday. Rainfall amounts between Thurs PM and Sat PM look to be 1-3in areawide.