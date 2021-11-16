“Any efforts to sow division & hinder that healing are unwelcome,” Wisconsin Governor says as Rittenhouse trial enters deliberation

(WFRV)- As the jury enters into deliberation and everyone is waiting to hear the fate of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, Governor Tony Evers is projecting a message of peace to the community.
On Tuesday, November 16, the Wisconsin Governor tweeted out statements asking for people to be respectful of the Kenosha community in the coming days.
Evers applauded Kenoshans for their hard work as they recovered from the tragedy of two men being shot and killed and a third being wounded during a protest over Jacob Blake, a black man, being wounded by a white Policeman.
The Governor also wanted to explain that those wishing to disrupt that healing are not welcome in either Kenosha or the state as a whole. Saying, “Any efforts to sow division & hinder that healing are unwelcome in Kenosha and Wisconsin.”
Another tweet from Evers also urges those who wish to practice their First Amendment rights, to peacefully protest, to do so both safely and peacefully. Asking people to respect the Kenosha community as they come together in the coming days.
Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted of using a weapon to kill two men and injure a third during the protests in the summer of 2020.