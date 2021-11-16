“Any efforts to sow division & hinder that healing are unwelcome,” Wisconsin Governor says as Rittenhouse trial enters deliberation

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 in his Statehouse office in Madison, Wis. Evers says that in the wake of two school shootings at separate Wisconsin high schools the “state has to step up and help” school districts provide more mental health services for students. Evers spoke about his hope to work with Republicans to secure more funding. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer )

(WFRV)- As the jury enters into deliberation and everyone is waiting to hear the fate of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, Governor Tony Evers is projecting a message of peace to the community.

On Tuesday, November 16, the Wisconsin Governor tweeted out statements asking for people to be respectful of the Kenosha community in the coming days.

Evers applauded Kenoshans for their hard work as they recovered from the tragedy of two men being shot and killed and a third being wounded during a protest over Jacob Blake, a black man, being wounded by a white Policeman.

The Governor also wanted to explain that those wishing to disrupt that healing are not welcome in either Kenosha or the state as a whole. Saying, “Any efforts to sow division & hinder that healing are unwelcome in Kenosha and Wisconsin.”

Kenoshans are strong, resilient, and have worked hard to heal and rebuild together over the past year. Any efforts to sow division and hinder that healing are unwelcome in Kenosha and Wisconsin. Regardless of the outcome in this case, I urge peace in Kenosha and across our state. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 16, 2021

Another tweet from Evers also urges those who wish to practice their First Amendment rights, to peacefully protest, to do so both safely and peacefully. Asking people to respect the Kenosha community as they come together in the coming days.

Please respect the Kenosha community and their efforts to come together. I ask all those who choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in every community to do so safely and peacefully. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 16, 2021

Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted of using a weapon to kill two men and injure a third during the protests in the summer of 2020.