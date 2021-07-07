Trump plans lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, AP source says

Former President Donald Trump walks on stage during a rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a class-action lawsuit Wednesday against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies, according to a person familiar with the action. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the announcement.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, with the companies citing concerns that he would incite further violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform.

Nonetheless, Trump has continued to spread lies about the 2020 election, baselessly claiming that he won, even though state and local election officials, his own attorney general and numerous judges, including some he appointed, have said there is no evidence of the mass voter fraud he alleges.

Trump is set to make the announcement at an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

