Apartment fire in New London causes evacuation

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) — The New London Fire Department says a kitchen fire forced tenants to evacuate their apartment building on Tuesday.

Around 4:28 p.m., firefighters say they were called on a report of heavy, black smoke coming from a 24-unit apartment complex located at 315 Oshkosh St. in New London.

There were no injuries and all the tenants in the apartments had safely evacuated the building.

Residents were able to take shelter in a church across the street after the fire.

Firefighters also rescued a dog and a cat from the apartment building.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but they say there was smoke damage to the building.

Officials say they believe the fire started on, or near a kitchen stove.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting those tenants who won’t be able to go back into their homes for sometime.