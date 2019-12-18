Apartments, commercial developments headed for site of old Brin building

When the old Brin building burned down, it left a sizable chunk of downtown Menasha empty. And now, there’s a new plan for the block at the corner of Main and Tayco streets.

The Brin theatre building has been around since the 1920s. And before that fire in August 2018, it was looked at as a community center.

And the new developers plan to keep it that way.

“There’s public art, and some unique opportunities to arrive by boat, arrive by trail, and arrive downtown by Main Street,” said Amy James of Vision Architecture in Neenah.

Three buildings with 46 apartments and several new businesses are on the way.

“So, approximately 47,000sq.ft. of residential living space and about 8,000sq.ft. of commercial space,” she said.

There will be event spaces, access for bikes, and nearly a hundred new parking spots, with the search for tenants beginning next year.

Once that finishes in spring 2021, the project will expand.

“There’s a phase two with a small 3,000sq.ft. building along the river, as well,” said James.

The developer–RF Development of Menasha–says it will let the $10-million project speak for itself.

“They are not seeking incentives from the city, so no additional tax dollars are going toward this,” she said.

The two buildings on the land will be going away, including the computer store ‘Bits and Bytes’, but the owner’s been promised a replacement space by the developer.

“We are excited to work in historic Menasha and revitalize a space that is a key gateway showcasing the community,” said James.

The nearby Jitters sports lounge will stay open and will not be touched.