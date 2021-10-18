Appleton airport offers TSA PreCheck ahead of busy holiday travel season

A quiet Monday morning at the airport in Appleton on Oct. 18, 2021, ahead of the expected busy holiday rush. (WFRV)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — It was a slow morning at the Appleton International Airport on Monday. Most morning flights were already in the air before 11 a.m.

“This is the first time I’ve traveled in well over a year, and it was effortless,” a visitor from Texas told Local 5’s, Barrett Tryon.

That’s also exactly what airport officials want to hear. As the busy travel season is around the corner, the airport is holding a sign-up for TSA PreCheck.

“You don’t have to take your shoes off, and you can wear your light jacket through the security checkpoint, as well as leave everything in your carry-on luggage,” said Patrick Tracey, the airport’s marketing manager.

While it’s not something that is a major problem at our local airports, it can be a holiday headache at larger ones when you’re trying to fly home.

“It’s actually been a lot easier to get through TSA because less people are traveling,” another traveler told Local 5 on Monday.

It comes as a new report says 40 percent of TSA workers nationwide might not meet the vaccine mandate deadline set by President Biden for Nov. 22.

The government has previously said it would consider adding K-9’s to airports where not enough workers are vaccinated in time.

Monday is the deadline for the Pfizer vaccine to meet the mandate. It is already too late for the Moderna vaccine.

The airport said it will wait from guidance from the TSA on what to do, if it even ends up affecting them at all.

In the meantime, it’s about getting through security, and to your final destination, a lot quicker.

“We believe PreCheck is the way to go because it just makes the airport experience that much quicker for the customer,” Tracey said. “It’s just easier to not have to take off your shoes. For that benefit alone, I love it.”

It costs $85 and is good for five years. A federal background check is required, as part of the process.

While the airport says all online appointments are currently full, it is accepting walk-ins until 3 p.m. daily through Friday. For more information, check its website.